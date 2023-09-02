Urias (11-8) allowed five runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out four over five innings to take the loss Friday versus Atlanta.

Atlanta's sluggers were active early and often -- Travis d'Arnaud, Ronald Acuna and Marcell Ozuna each tagged Urias for solo shots. More trouble arrived in the fifth inning, and Urias was out of the game by the time the Dodgers got on the board in the eighth. The southpaw has once again hit the skids, allowing 11 runs, including six homers, over his last 11 innings. He's at a 4.60 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 117:24 K:BB through 117.1 innings across 21 starts this season. Urias is lined up for a road start in Miami next week.