Urias was placed on administrative leave Wednesday following his arrest Sunday on suspicion of felony domestic violence, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Urias received a 20-game suspension in 2019 under MLB's domestic violence policy and could be facing a far longer ban this time around. An impending free agent, the 27-year-old has likely already made his final appearance in a Dodgers uniform regardless of where this all leads. His next court date in the Los Angeles area is scheduled for Sept. 27.