Urias was placed on administrative leave Wednesday following his arrest Sunday on suspicion of felony domestic violence, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Urias received a 20-game suspension in 2019 under MLB's domestic violence policy and could be facing a far longer ban this time around. An impending free agent, the 27-year-old has likely already made his final appearance in a Dodgers uniform regardless of where this all leads. His next court date in the Los Angeles area is scheduled for Sept. 27.
More News
-
Dodgers' Julio Urias: Headed for administrative leave•
-
Dodgers' Julio Urias: Charged with domestic violence•
-
Dodgers' Julio Urias: Struggles against Atlanta•
-
Dodgers' Julio Urias: Tagged for six runs in loss•
-
Dodgers' Julio Urias: Dazzles in nightcap•
-
Dodgers' Julio Urias: Strikes out 12 in win•