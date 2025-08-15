Urias plans to play winter ball in the Mexican Pacific League later this year, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.

Urias hasn't pitched in the majors since 2023 with the Dodgers. He was suspended twice under the league's domestic violence policy, but Urias' agent, Scott Boras, said last month that the 29-year-old had every intention of continuing his playing career. Getting back in game shape is the priority after spending two years away from the sport. It remains to be seen if Urias will get another shot from an MLB club.