Urias' agent, Scott Boras, said his client "has every intention to continue his career" following the completion of his domestic violation suspension Wednesday, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Urias -- who is the first player ever to be suspended twice under the league's domestic violence policy -- will be eligible to sign with a team after being removed from the restricted list Thursday. The left-hander last pitched in 2023 and Boras indicated his client has not done any throwing this year, so Urias would need time to work himself back into baseball shape. It seems unlikely Urias would be able to help a major-league club inn 2025, but Shaikin reports that "multiple teams" have checked in on the 28-year-old.