The Dodgers are expected to place Urias on administrative leave while MLB investigates his felony domestic violence arrest from Sunday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

As Plunkett notes, Urias, who is a free agent after the season, isn't traveling with the Dodgers on their six-game road trip this week and may have pitched his last game for the team. He served a 20-game suspension for his involvement in a domestic violence case that occurred in 2019 and will likely be receiving a longer suspension this time around.