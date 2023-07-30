Pollock (hamstring) has been taking batting practice over the past several days and remains on target for a return from the injured list when first eligible Tuesday, the team's official site reports.

Pollock began taking batting practice Tuesday and hasn't experienced any reported setbacks, keeping him on track to garner active status early in the week. The veteran outfielder's quick progress isn't surprising considering his recovery was initially estimated to take five days at most. Pollock had shown some signs of life at the plate before being sidelined, going 5-for-17 with a double, a home run, two RBI and two runs across the five July games he saw action in.