Moore (1-4) surrendered three runs on seven hits with no walks and one strikeout over 4.2 innings while taking the loss Sunday in Houston.

Moore held onto a 1-0 lead through four innings but surrendered a two-run homer to Derek Fisher in the fifth before being pulled with two outs and a runner on first. The next batter took reliever James Pazos deep, scoring the runner inherited from Moore. Seattle's offense unsurprisingly failed to muster more support against the streaking Justin Verlander, thus saddling Moore with the loss in what turned out to be a 7-1 defeat. He might not get another turn in the rotation despite pitching well of late.