Moore signed a minor-league contract with the Tigers on Saturday.
Moore spent spring training with the Reds in 2020 but didn't appear in any games during the abbreviated season. He could get the chance to work at big-league camp this year, but he's spent most of the past several seasons at Double-A and Triple-A.
