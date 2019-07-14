The Mariners outrighted Moore to Triple-A Tacoma on Sunday.

Seattle elected to drop Moore from its 40-man roster after he served up a season-high 10 runs in just two innings during his most recent start with Tacoma on Thursday. Moore's path to rejoining the big club will now become more difficult now that he no longer occupies a 40-man spot. Between stops at two Double-A and two Triple-A teams this season, Moore owns a 9.25 ERA and 1.67 WHIP and has surrendered 18 home runs in 60.1 innings.

