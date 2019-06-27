Moore will be promoted to Triple-A Tacoma and start Friday at Albuquerque, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Moore was 2-1 with a 3.86 ERA and 1.00 WHIP across 28 innings for Double-A Arkansas, and he'll now have a second shot at the Triple-A level this season. The 25-year-old right-hander also posted a forgettable 12.98 ERA and 2.28 WHIP over 17.1 innings for Durham in the Rays organization before being designated for assignment April 29.