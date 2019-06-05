Mariners' Andrew Moore: Struggles in return to majors
Moore allowed four runs in 4.2 innings against Houston on Tuesday but did not factor into the decision. He gave up six hits and one walk while striking out two.
Recalled from Double-A Arkansas to fill in for Yusei Kikuchi (rest), Moore did little to fool Houston hitters, giving up a pair of solo home runs and inducing only four swinging strikes. It was the 25-year-old's first appearance in the majors since 2017. With Kikuchi set to miss only one start, Moore does not figure to be in line for another opportunity in the near future.
