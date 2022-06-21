Moore signed a minor-league contract with the Blue Jays on June 14.
Moore had been a free agent since Detroit released him last August from his minor-league deal with the organization, so he'll first report to the Blue Jays' spring training facility in Florida before likely making his 2022 debut in the rookie-level Florida Complex League. The 28-year-old right-hander previously made 10 starts in the big leagues with the Mariners between the 2017 and 2019 seasons, but he's tossed just 3.1 innings in total -- all in the minors -- in the two-plus years since.