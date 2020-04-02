Reds' Andrew Moore: Spends spring with Cincy
Moore signed a minor-league contract with the Reds in February.
The 25-year-old inked the minor-league pact prior to the start of spring training, but he didn't appear in any Cactus League games prior to the suspension of baseball operations. Moore allowed four earned runs over 4.2 innings during his lone big-league appearance in 2019, but he spent most of the season between Double-A and Triple-A and had an 8.02 ERA over 101 frames.
