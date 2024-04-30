Voth (1-0) got the win over Atlanta on Monday, allowing a hit and striking out the side over one inning.

Asked to keep the Mariners' deficit at one run when he entered in the ninth, Voth got matters off on the wrong foot by allowing a leadoff single to Jarred Kelenic. Subsequently faced with the daunting gauntlet of Ronald Acuna, Ozzie Albies and Austin Riley, Voth cranked it up several notches by striking out all three sluggers, the latter two swinging. He was then rewarded with the victory after Mitch Garver slugged a walk-off two-run home run in the home half of the frame, putting a a fitting cap on Voth's fourth straight appearance without allowing an earned run. The veteran right-hander does not yet have a hold or save, but he's now carrying an impressive 2.84 ERA and 1.03 WHIP across 12.2 innings.