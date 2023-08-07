The Orioles transferred Voth (elbow) to the 60-day injured list Monday.

Voth had been on the 15-day IL since June 14, so his move to the 60-day IL ensures he won't be activated until mid-August. The 31-year-old right-hander started up a minor-league rehab assignment July 20, so he'll likely take close to the entire 30-day window to get stretched back out before making his return to the Baltimore bullpen. Voth's move to the 60-day IL clears a spot on the 40-man roster for reliever Jacob Webb, whom the Orioles claimed off waivers from the Angels on Monday.