The Orioles designated Voth for assignment Sunday.

Voth will be pushed off the 40-man roster to clear a spot for Jorge Lopez, who was claimed off waivers from Miami on Saturday. The 31-year-old righty holds a 5.19 ERA and 1.56 WHIP through 34.2 innings, and he will likely remain in the minors for the rest of the year if he goes unclaimed on the waiver wire.