Twins' Austin Voth: Moves off 40-man roster

The Twins designated Voth for assignment Wednesday.

The Twins called up Voth from Triple-A St. Paul on Tuesday and put him to work right away, deploying in bulk relief behind left-handed opener Kendry Rojas in the second game of their series with the Dodgers. The right-hander took it on the chin in the Twins' 12-3 loss, yielding six runs (five earned) on 11 hits and one walk over four innings. Since Voth wasn't going to be available for at least a few days after the 96-pitch appearance, the Twins dropped him from the 40-man roster to clear up a spot in the bullpen for right-hander Marco Raya, who was recalled from Triple-A.