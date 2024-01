Voth signed a one-year, $1.25 million contract with the Mariners on Wednesday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

The 31-year-old will have an additional year of team control in 2025, as well. Voth collected a 5.19 ERA and 34:15 K:BB over 34.2 innings in 2023 with the Orioles. He was used exclusively in relief last season during his time in the majors but has plenty of past starting experience and could operate in a swingman or long relief role in Seattle.