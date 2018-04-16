Mariners' Ben Gamel: Slated for at least one more rehab game
Gamel (oblique) is scheduled to play at least one more rehab game with Triple-A Tacoma this week, Corey Brock of MLB.com reports.
This confirms that Gamel won't be activated from the disabled list Tuesday, as had been previously speculated, though he isn't far off from rejoining the big club. Manager Scott Servais said the decision to keep the outfielder on the shelf for a little while longer has more to do with roster logistics than Gamel's readiness, as he's already proven his health by appearing in nine rehab games between High-A Modesto and Triple-A Tacoma. "I think he's in a pretty good spot to come back. We are just trying to do the right things roster-wise as much as anything. That plays into it," Servais said.
More News
-
Mariners' Ben Gamel: Won't be activated until Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Ben Gamel: Not in Friday's lineup•
-
Mariners' Ben Gamel: Excels in first Triple-A rehab game•
-
Mariners' Ben Gamel: Expects to return Friday•
-
Mariners' Ben Gamel: Could return over weekend•
-
Mariners' Ben Gamel: Rehab assignment off to solid start•
-
Bullpen: Giles, Holland on the rocks?
Are Ken Giles, Alex Colome and Greg Holland already in hot water? Scott White looks at six...
-
Week 4 two-start pitcher rankings
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Waivers: Buying Bartolo
Bartolo Colon was phenomenal on Sunday, should you add him?
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...