Gamel (oblique) is scheduled to play at least one more rehab game with Triple-A Tacoma this week, Corey Brock of MLB.com reports.

This confirms that Gamel won't be activated from the disabled list Tuesday, as had been previously speculated, though he isn't far off from rejoining the big club. Manager Scott Servais said the decision to keep the outfielder on the shelf for a little while longer has more to do with roster logistics than Gamel's readiness, as he's already proven his health by appearing in nine rehab games between High-A Modesto and Triple-A Tacoma. "I think he's in a pretty good spot to come back. We are just trying to do the right things roster-wise as much as anything. That plays into it," Servais said.