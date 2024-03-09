The Mariners optioned Hunt to Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Hunt entered spring camp as the fourth catcher on Seattle's 40-man roster, immediately making it unlikely the 25-year-old would break camp with the MLB squad. He performed well upon arriving at Triple-A for the first time last season, slashing .261/.315/.513 across 127 plate appearances. If Hunt gets hot at the plate again this season or the Mariners run into depth issues behind the dish, Hunt may have a shot at making his MLB debut this year.