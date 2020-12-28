Hunt is set to be traded from the Padres to the Rays in exchange for left-hander Blake Snell, pending a review of medical records, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

Hunt has yet to play above the Low-A level, but he spent the final month of the 2020 season at the Padres' alternate training site. The catcher has played well in the lower levels of the minors, slashing .255/.331/.381 with five home runs and 39 RBI over 89 games with Low-A Fort Wayne in 2019. He'll now continue his development within the Rays' organization.