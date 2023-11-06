The Mariners acquired Hunt from the Rays on Monday in exchange for catcher Tatem Levins, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

The two organizations are swapping minor-league catchers in the deal, though Hunt will get a spot on the Mariners' 40-man roster while Levins serves as depth in the lower levels of Tampa Bay's system. Hunt will turn 25 later this month and is coming off a 2023 campaign in which he slashed .256/.331/.484 with 12 home runs over 282 plate appearances between Triple-A Durham and Double-A Montgomery.