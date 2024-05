The Mariners traded Hunt to the Orioles on Wednesday in exchange for Mike Baumann and Michael Perez.

Hunt has spent all season in Triple-A, slashing .293/.372/.533 with four homers and 20 RBI across 86 plate appearances. The 25-year-old backstop has yet to make his MLB debut, though it's possible he gets the chance to do so in Baltimore if the O's decide to replace James McCann with Hunt as Adley Rutschman's backup.