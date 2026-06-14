Padres' Blake Hunt: Summoned from Triple-A

The Padres selected Hunt's contract from Triple-A El Paso on Sunday.

With the Padres moving top backstop Freddy Fermin (concussion) to the 7-day injured list, Hunt will receive second big-league call-up of his career. He's still waiting to make his MLB debut, however, as he didn't get the chance to play during a one-day stint in the majors with the Orioles in 2024. Hunt will add depth at catcher behind Rodolfo Duran, who is expected to serve as the Friars' primary option behind the plate while Fermin is on the shelf through at least next Saturday.