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Padres' Blake Hunt: Raking at Triple-A since return

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Hunt (oblique) has gone 5-for-13 with a home run, a double, a walk, four RBI and three runs in four games for Triple-A El Paso since being reinstated from the 7-day injured list last week.

Hunt opened the season on the IL after tweaking his oblique early in spring training, but he made enough progress to begin a rehab assignment in mid-May. The 27-year-old catcher was cleared to rejoin El Paso after posting a 1.167 OPS over seven games during his rehab stint in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League.

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