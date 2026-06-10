Padres' Blake Hunt: Raking at Triple-A since return

Hunt (oblique) has gone 5-for-13 with a home run, a double, a walk, four RBI and three runs in four games for Triple-A El Paso since being reinstated from the 7-day injured list last week.

Hunt opened the season on the IL after tweaking his oblique early in spring training, but he made enough progress to begin a rehab assignment in mid-May. The 27-year-old catcher was cleared to rejoin El Paso after posting a 1.167 OPS over seven games during his rehab stint in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League.