The Padres signed Hunt to a minor-league contract Tuesday.

Hunt spent the 2025 season at Triple-A Tacoma in the Mariners organization, slashing .272/.368/.452 with eight home runs in 68 contests. The 27-year-old was up in the big leagues briefly with the Orioles in 2024 but is still looking to make his major-league debut. Hunt was originally selected by the Padres in the second round of the 2017 First-Year Player Draft before being traded to the Rays in the Blake Snell deal.