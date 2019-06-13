Mariners' Brandon Brennan: Could be headed to IL
Brennan (back/shoulder) was checked out by trainers following Thursday's 10-5 loss to the Twins, during which he took the loss after allowing four runs on a hit and two walks without recording an out, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
Brennan has apparently been dealing with upper back and shoulder fatigue since the Mariners played in New York at the beginning of May, and it sounds like it could force the right-hander onto the injured list. This issue could help explain his recent struggles, as Brennan has allowed at least one run in four of his six appearances this month, compiling a 24.75 ERA, 3.75 WHIP and 3:7 K:BB in four innings during that stretch.
More News
-
Mariners' Brandon Brennan: Takes fifth loss•
-
Mariners' Brandon Brennan: Snags unlikely win•
-
Mariners' Brandon Brennan: Pleasant surprise in bullpen•
-
Mariners' Brandon Brennan: Solid in exhibition finale•
-
Mariners' Brandon Brennan: Snagged by Mariners•
-
White Sox's Brandon Brennan: Outrighted to Triple-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Wednesday waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings discusses Wednesday's action and what you should do with Chris Paddack.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
What's wrong with 2018 breakouts?
Drafting pitchers is always dicey, particularly coming off breakout years. So how worried should...
-
Waivers: Kingery keeps mashing
Fantasy players haven't yet overwhelmingly warmed up to Scott Kingery after a disappointing...
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
We update who is rising and who is falling, plus highlight the lessons learned from Lucas Giolito's...
-
Closer trade deadline preview
Trying to figure out who will emerge or remain as closers through trade season? Paul Mammino...