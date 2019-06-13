Brennan (back/shoulder) was checked out by trainers following Thursday's 10-5 loss to the Twins, during which he took the loss after allowing four runs on a hit and two walks without recording an out, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

Brennan has apparently been dealing with upper back and shoulder fatigue since the Mariners played in New York at the beginning of May, and it sounds like it could force the right-hander onto the injured list. This issue could help explain his recent struggles, as Brennan has allowed at least one run in four of his six appearances this month, compiling a 24.75 ERA, 3.75 WHIP and 3:7 K:BB in four innings during that stretch.