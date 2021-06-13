Brennan was designated for assignment by the Red Sox on Sunday.
Brennan was called up to Boston on Thursday and actually faired well in his lone appearance, allowing three hits in three scoreless innings Saturday against the Blue Jays. However, with him like being unavailable to pitch the next few days, the Red Sox decided to add another arm to their bullpen in Ryan Weber, ultimately leaving Brennan as the odd man out on the 26-man and 40-man rosters.
