Brennan was recalled from Triple-A Worcester on Thursday.
The 29-year-old was claimed off waivers by the Red Sox in early May and will now receive his first big-league opportunity with the team. Brennan has pitched well at Worcester with two runs allowed on six hits with 11 strikeouts and five walks across 8.1 innings.
