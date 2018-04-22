Mariners' Chasen Bradford: Grabs second win of season Saturday
Bradford (2-0) allowed an earned run on two hits over two innings in a win over the Rangers on Saturday. He also recorded a strikeout.
Bradford continues to be an early-season pleasant surprise for manager Scott Servais with the versatility he offers out of the bullpen. The 28-year-old has worked more than one inning in three of six appearances, and although he's pitched to some contact, he's limited the damage to two earned runs over 9.2 innings. Bradford's ERA remains a sparkling 1.86 despite the earned run he allowed Saturday, and he's displayed sharp control thus far by issuing just two walks over his six outings.
