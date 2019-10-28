Mariners' Chasen Bradford: Heads to Triple-A
Bradford (elbow) was outrighted to Triple-A Tacoma on Monday.
Bradford underwent Tommy John surgery at the end of August, and he'll likely miss the 2020 season while rehabbing. Ryon Healy and Connor Sadzeck were also outrighted to Triple-A.
