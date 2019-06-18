Bradford (elbow) should resume throwing soon, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Bradford first went on the injured list June 3 with what eventually was diagnosed as a Grade 1 right elbow strain. The Mariners have taken it slow with Bradford, who's been shut down from throwing since that point. The right-hander is still likely several weeks away from activation, as he'll presumably still need to progress to bullpen sessions and a minor-league rehab assignment before activation.

