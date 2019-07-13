Bradford (elbow) is feeling better according to manager Scott Servais, but he's yet to resume throwing, Sarah Wexler of MLB.com reports.

Bradford was shifted to the 60-day injured list June 23, and he won't be eligible for a return until early August. Therefore, the fact he's yet to pick up a baseball isn't necessarily a concern at this point, other than it underscores that his strain was significant. Bradford is likely in for a fairly extensive rehab assignment when he reaches that phase of his recovery, given that he last saw game action at the beginning of June.