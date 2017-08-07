Valencia is projected to platoon with the left-handed hitting and newly acquired Yonder Alonso at first base moving forward, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Although Valencia has steadily improved against right-handed pitching as his career has unfolded, Alonso brings a solid .286 average and .948 OPS -- along with 18 home runs and 40 RBI -- against that handedness this season. Valencia's overall playing time thus projects to take a hit, although the designated hitter spot serves as a way to get both players in the lineup simultaneously on occasion.