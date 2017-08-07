Mariners' Danny Valencia: Likely to slide into platoon with Alonso acquisition
Valencia is projected to platoon with the left-handed hitting and newly acquired Yonder Alonso at first base moving forward, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Although Valencia has steadily improved against right-handed pitching as his career has unfolded, Alonso brings a solid .286 average and .948 OPS -- along with 18 home runs and 40 RBI -- against that handedness this season. Valencia's overall playing time thus projects to take a hit, although the designated hitter spot serves as a way to get both players in the lineup simultaneously on occasion.
More News
-
Mariners' Danny Valencia: Out of lineup for Game 2•
-
Mariners' Danny Valencia: Slugs 12th homer in loss•
-
Mariners' Danny Valencia: Key hit in win•
-
Mariners' Danny Valencia: Smacks another home run•
-
Mariners' Danny Valencia: Launches three-run bomb Sunday•
-
Mariners' Danny Valencia: Another multi-hit effort Friday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...