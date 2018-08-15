Valencia was cut loose by the Orioles on Wednesday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Baltimore was unable to find a trade partner after designating Valencia for assignment Friday, so he will now hit the free-agent market. Across 79 games this year, Valencia slashed .263/.316/.408 with nine home runs and 28 RBI. The 33-year-old has the ability to provide value at the plate, though the rebuilding Orioles were unwilling to give him at-bats in lieu of their younger players. He will look to latch on with a new organization for the homestretch of the 2018 season.

More News
Our Latest Stories