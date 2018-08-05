Valencia will serve as the Orioles' designated hitter and bat fifth Sunday against the Rangers, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

The Orioles have included Valencia in the lineup in only two of their past six games with Renato Nunez taking over as the club's primary third baseman. Valencia's ability to slot in at DH or at one of the corner-outfield spots should still help him pick up occasional starts, but the rebuilding Orioles aren't committed to giving a 33-year-old on an expiring contract consistent at-bats.