Span is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Angels, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

Span will retreat to the bench for Tuesday's game following a string of three straight starts. In his place, Ben Gamel will start in left field and hit seventh. Span is hitting a solid .300/.364/.500 in 12 games since joining the Mariners via trade near the end of May.

