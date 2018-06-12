Mariners' Denard Span: Situated on bench Tuesday
Span is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Angels, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
Span will retreat to the bench for Tuesday's game following a string of three straight starts. In his place, Ben Gamel will start in left field and hit seventh. Span is hitting a solid .300/.364/.500 in 12 games since joining the Mariners via trade near the end of May.
