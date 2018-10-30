Span had his $12 million mutual option for 2019 declined by the Mariners and will become a free agent, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

The Mariners opted to pony up for the $4 million buyout instead, sending Span into the free agent market. The 34-year-old slashed .272/.329/.435 with seven home runs in 94 games after being traded to Seattle from Tampa Bay, mostly serving in a platoon role in left field. The veteran outfielder shouldn't garner much long-term interest but is likely to find a home somewhere, even if on a minor-league deal.