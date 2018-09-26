Span entered an extra-innings win over the Athletics on Tuesday as a pinch hitter in the sixth inning and went 2-for-3 with a two-run double and another two-bagger.

Span hit for Guillermo Heredia in the sixth and fouled out in his first at-bat, but he subsequently laced a two-run double in the eighth to cut the Mariners' deficit down to 8-7. The veteran outfielder added another double in the 10th, making it his first multi-hit effort since Sept. 5. It's been a tough month for Span offensively, however, as he's still hitting just .192 despite Tuesday's success.