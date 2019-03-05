Denard Span: No deal imminent
Span remains without close links to a team, David Schoenfield of ESPN reports.
Span is now 35 years old, but he can still help a team. He's managed an above-average batting line in four of the past five seasons and hit a solid .261/.341/.419 for the Rays and Mariners last season. He could help fantasy owners in deep leagues with a respectable batting average, and he's not a total zero in either speed or power, though he hasn't had more than 12 homers or steals in any of the last four seasons. At this point in the offseason, it's hard to see him signing somewhere in a starting role.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
What matters in spring?
Spring training can mean so much or so little. Here's a guide to the most important developments...
-
12-Team Roto mock draft
Heath Cummings looked for balance and upside in this week's Rotisserie mock draft.
-
Hitters due for regression
Heath Cummings has seven hitters due for regression, but not all of it is negative.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
NL-only Rotisserie auction
Nothing will test your knowledge of the player pool like a league-specific auction. Our Scott...
-
Fantasy Baseball draft guide, rankings
SportsLine's team of experts and advanced computer model just revealed their 2019 draft ki...