Span remains without close links to a team, David Schoenfield of ESPN reports.

Span is now 35 years old, but he can still help a team. He's managed an above-average batting line in four of the past five seasons and hit a solid .261/.341/.419 for the Rays and Mariners last season. He could help fantasy owners in deep leagues with a respectable batting average, and he's not a total zero in either speed or power, though he hasn't had more than 12 homers or steals in any of the last four seasons. At this point in the offseason, it's hard to see him signing somewhere in a starting role.

