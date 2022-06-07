Castillo earned a save against the Astros on Monday, allowing one walk in a scoreless ninth inning.
Paul Sewald has taken over primary closer duties for Seattle of late, but he had pitched three of the past four days entering Monday and appeared to be unavailable. Castillo stepped in to close the door, preserving a three-run ninth-inning lead and allowing only a two-out walk. The right-hander has three saves on the campaign, but this was his first since May 15. He's pitched seven consecutive scoreless innings but still has an ugly 5.85 overall ERA due to a few blowups.
