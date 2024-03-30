Castillo signed a minor-league contract with the Twins on Saturday.

After being released by the Rangers on Thursday, Castillo was able to quickly find another gig in the bullpen at Triple-A St. Paul. The 30-year-old righty held a 3.12 ERA and 1.08 WHIP through his first five MLB seasons, but he allowed six earned run across 8.2 frames with the Mariners in 2023 and continued to struggle during spring training with the Rangers. Castillo will need to regain command over his pitches in the minors before he has a shot at returning to the big leagues.