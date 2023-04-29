Castillo was optioned Saturday to Triple-A Tacoma.
Castillo has a lengthy track record of being an effective major-league reliever, but he'll spend some time on the farm after allowing six earned runs on seven hits and seven walks through his first 8.2 innings this season out of the Mariners' bullpen. Easton McGee is up in a corresponding move to start Saturday's game in Toronto.
