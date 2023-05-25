Castillo has pitched to a 2-0 record and 1.04 ERA across 8.2 innings over eight appearances for Triple-A Tacoma since being outrighted to the Rainiers on May 1.

The veteran right-hander is still experiencing plenty of trouble with control, however, as he's also issued nine walks. Nevertheless, Castillo has managed to consistently work around his location issues and has given up only one earned run during his time in Tacoma. Although he's currently off the 40-man roster, it certainly wouldn't be inconceivable for Castillo to eventually earn a call back to the big-league club at some point before the conclusion of the regular season.