Castillo signed a minor-league contract with the Rangers on Dec. 18.

Castillo had a rough 2023 campaign, collecting a 6.23 ERA in eight appearances for the Mariners and a 5.13 ERA and 50:35 K:BB across 47.1 frames at Triple-A Tacoma. His velocity has also trended in the wrong direction in addition to his control. Still, Castillo will turn just 30 next month and a pitcher with his track record seems worthy of a roll of the dice on a minor-league deal.