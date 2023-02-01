Castillo lost his arbitration case against the Mariners on Wednesday and will earn $2.95 million for the 2023 season, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reports.

Castillo had filed for a $3.225 million salary when arbitration figures were exchanged earlier this winter. The 29-year-old reliever is projected to handle a setup role while occasionally factoring into save chances in 2023 after pitching to a 3.64 ERA and 53:22 K:BB across 54.1 innings with Seattle in 2022.