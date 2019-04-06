Mariners' Domingo Santana: Drives in two more
Santana went 1-for-4 with a home run, a walk and two RBI in Friday's win against the White Sox.
Santana kicked off the scoring in the first inning with a solo blast to right field, and he plated another run in the third on a groundout to short. The 26-year-old remains scorching hot at the dish to begin 2019 and is now 11-for-37 with four homers and 13 RBI in nine games.
