Santana's $5 million team option was declined by Cleveland on Friday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.
Santana spent the final month of the season at the alternate training site after being outrighted in early September. However, he'll now become a free agent after hitting .157 with two home runs and 12 RBI during his time in the majors in 2020.
