Santana agreed to a contract with the Yakult Swallows of Nippon Professional Baseball on Wednesday, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

Cleveland declined the 28-year-old's $5 million club option for 2021 in October, and he'll head overseas in an attempt to revitalize his career. Santana had 30 homers and an .876 OPS during 2017, but he bottomed out in 2020 with a .584 OPS in 24 games.