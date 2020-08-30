Santana is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Santana's hold on an everyday role in the Cleveland outfield appears to be slipping. With Santana's season-long batting average slipping to .157 after an 0-for-2 showing in Saturday's 2-1 win, he'll head to the bench for the fourth time in six games. The Indians have started handed Jordan Luplow, Greg Allen and Mike Freeman starts in left field over that stretch, so manager Terry Francona has yet to settle on a replacement for Santana as the main option at that position.